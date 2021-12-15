Head to Head Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20%

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $37.05, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Sow Good.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 15.53 $4.13 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.38 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -14.15

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

