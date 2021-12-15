Head to Head Review: Gulf Resources (GURE) and Its Peers

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gulf Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gulf Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gulf Resources
|$28.21 million
|-$8.42 million
|100.32
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|$6.83 billion
|$29.10 million
|13.27
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulf Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gulf Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|255
|1089
|1407
|46
|2.44
As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Gulf Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Gulf Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gulf Resources
|1.01%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|-7.75%
|18.29%
|5.24%
Volatility & Risk
Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ competitors have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Gulf Resources competitors beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.