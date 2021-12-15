Head-To-Head Contrast: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and Bridgeline Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 6.49 $30.59 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.91 $330,000.00 ($0.74) -3.35

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 110.97%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital -35.91% -75.93% -23.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Squarespace beats Bridgeline Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

