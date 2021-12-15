Head to Head Contrast: DXI Capital (DXIEF) vs. Its Peers

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DXI Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DXI Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXI Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2139 10710 15456 544 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.77%. Given DXI Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -450.66% DXI Capital Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Volatility and Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.54

DXI Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DXI Capital peers beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.