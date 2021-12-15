Haven Protocol Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.08 million and $1.39 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00010760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.34 or 0.07960328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00311149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00902298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00073093 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00390187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00259211 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,047,149 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

