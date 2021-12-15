Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

COO stock opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

