Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

HBR opened at GBX 346.80 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($6.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($158,583.32). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,036.92).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

