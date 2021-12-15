Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $121.48 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $121.48 million and $1.46 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.56 or 0.08251725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.03 or 0.00908411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00074015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.44 or 0.00385819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00260223 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 448,134,603 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

