GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

