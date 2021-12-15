Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

