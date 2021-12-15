Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.83.
