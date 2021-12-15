Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 60,299 shares.The stock last traded at $127.03 and had previously closed at $126.03.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

