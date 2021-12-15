Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,594 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

