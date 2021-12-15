Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

