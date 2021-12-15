Grove Bank & Trust Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.