Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 5,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $546.00 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

