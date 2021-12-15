Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues improved year over year, and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates adjusted EPS between $5.85 and $6.45. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 10%. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets, which will drive results. Its price increase actions will negate the impact of escalating input costs. The company continues to invest in the business, return excess cash to shareholders through dividends, and lower debt levels. Greif’s restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings.”

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

GEF stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Greif has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

