Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 721 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.