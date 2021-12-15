Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,798 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

