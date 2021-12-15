Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

