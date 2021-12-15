Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

ABBV opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.