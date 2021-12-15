Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

