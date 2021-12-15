Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 598,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

