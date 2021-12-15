Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 264.0% in November

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRCU traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 2,921,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,210. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
