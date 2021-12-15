Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 264.0% in November

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 2,921,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,210. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

