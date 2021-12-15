Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

GPEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

