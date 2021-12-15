Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.08% of Gossamer Bio worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 10,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

