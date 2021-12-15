Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 733.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.23. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

