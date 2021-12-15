Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $416.79 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

