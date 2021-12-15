Golden Goose Hits Market Capitalization of $216,767.39 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $216,767.39 and $45,435.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.82 or 0.08172612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.14 or 1.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.