Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 137,185 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

NYSE GFX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,110. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.