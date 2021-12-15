Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 10.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

