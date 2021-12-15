GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 221,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,399. GMS has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,368 shares of company stock worth $5,617,255. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.