Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

