Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 542,436 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

