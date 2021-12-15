Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 479.6% in November

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

