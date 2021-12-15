Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.