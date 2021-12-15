Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.66

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

