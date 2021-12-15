Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

