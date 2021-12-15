Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 35,606 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £780,533.50 and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

