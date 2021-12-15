Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.