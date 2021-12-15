Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.