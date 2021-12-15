Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.52 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

