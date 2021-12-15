GH Research PLC’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 22nd

GH Research’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. GH Research had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of GH Research’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

GHRS opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

