Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $93.17 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,651 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of LHC Group worth $93,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,040.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. 4,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.