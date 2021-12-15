Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 350.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,318,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.