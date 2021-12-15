Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 361.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 76.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

