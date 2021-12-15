General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

