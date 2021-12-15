Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.62.

GNRC traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.41 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

