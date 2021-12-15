Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.42). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.42), with a volume of 190,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.14. The firm has a market cap of £92.38 million and a PE ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($422,888.86).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

