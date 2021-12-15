Scotiabank Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sector Perform

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

