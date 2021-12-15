Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRTX. HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

GRTX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

